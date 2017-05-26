Hillary Clinton Criticizes Donald Trump After Domestic Program Funding Slashed By $3.6 Trillion

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton recently slammed U.S. President Donald Trump for his budget blueprint and said that it shows an "unimaginable level of cruelty." Although Clinton lost to Trump in the previous U.S. presidential elections, she has remained vocal of her stand against some of Trump's policies.

REUTERS/Rick WilkingHillary Clinton and Donald Trump during a presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2016.

Clinton particularly criticizes Trump for calling for a $3.6 trillion cut in domestic program funding, which is supposed to be allocated for millions of Americans including children. "This administration and Republicans in Congress are mounting an onslaught against the needs of children and people with disabilities, women and seniors," said Clinton at a Children's Health Fund event held recently in New York.

According to Clinton, the call for reduced spending does not only show Trump's cruelty but also his "lack of imagination" and disregard for the struggles of many Americans, particularly children. She said Americans should not remain silent in the face of such attacks.

"It hurts the well-being of children. It's time to send a resounding message that we will not stand for this attack on the most vulnerable among us," she continued, as noted by AP.

Trump's proposed budget is still up for the approval of the Congress. Reports suggest that aside from the proposed reduction in domestic program funding, Trump is also calling for cuts in other programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Social Security Disability Insurance, Medicaid and student loans.

Meanwhile, Mick Mulvaney, Trump's budget chief, defended Trump's budget slashes on May 23, saying that compassion is no longer measured by the number of programs or number of people who are part of those programs, but it will now be determined by how many they help emerge free from them.

After losing the presidential elections, Clinton vowed to be part of the Trump resistance group to fight his policies as a private citizen. Recently, rumors have swirled around that she's planning to run for mayor of New York City.