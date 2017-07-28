'Homeland' Season 7 Spoilers: Anarchist O'Keefe Returns With Another Diabolical Plan

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime Chaos will prevail in the next season of "Homeland."

Brett O'Keefe (Jake Weber) will be back with his aggressive campaign in anarchy and mayhem in the upcoming season of "Homeland."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Weber has been promoted as one of the series regulars in the new installment. This means that his character - the alt-right media personality who was behind the attempted coup against President Keane's (Elizabeth Marvel) administration - will once again be back with another diabolical plan. O'Keefe is described as a forceful anarchist, a devious Alex Jones-type character who must not be allowed to roam the streets. He is surely planning something big for Keane.

Other actors who have been promoted as series regular in the new season are Linus Roache and Maury Sterling. Roache plays David Wellington, the right-hand man of President Keane (Elizabeth Marvel), while Sterling is Max Piotrowski, a CIA surveillance expert. All of them are expected to compensate for the loss of Rupert Friend, whose character, Quinn, was killed off in the previous installment.

The new season is expected to be more chaotic than ever. Keane is after everyone who took part in the coup against her. Her personality has undergone major changes as paranoia takes over.

Keane already has Dar Adal (F. Murray Abraham) behind bars, but she will not stop until she has captured them all. Spoilers indicate that the former Black Ops head will be in jail for quite some time. Keane will not sign off on his release until he reveals all of his secrets. Adal, however, has a lot of connections and it will not surprise viewers one bit if he somehow manages to disappear without a trace.

Carrie (Claire Danes) is also set to leave Keane's camp to save her mentor, Saul (Mandy Patinkin). He was captured in last season's finale after the government accused him of masterminding the rebellion.

"Homeland" season 7 is expected to air sometime in 2018.