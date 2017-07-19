'Homeland' Season 7 Spoilers: What's Next for Dar?

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime Dar Adal will stay in jail in the next season of "Homeland."

Dar Adal (F. Murray Abraham) may be spending more time in prison to his despair in the upcoming season of "Homeland."

TVLine recently revealed the names of the cast members who will be returning in the new installment. The tandem of Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, who play Carrie and Saul, respectively, will be back. So will Elizabeth Marvel, who plays President Keane. However, it was confirmed that Rupert Friend will not to be returning, following Quinn's death last season. As for Abraham, it was also not made clear if he would be reprising his role as the former Black Ops director.

Last season, Dar was captured by Keane's men following the failed coup attempt against her administration. He was sent to jail and there he will stay for an indefinite period of time. Knowing Keane, Dar is set to waste away his life, at least until the opposition takes down the POTUS and someone takes pity on his plight. He has no one to rely on now, considering how he burned his bridges last time. Dar even infuriated Carrie and threatened her little girl.

Meanwhile, spoilers indicate that Keane will accept Carrie's challenge and go after her. The former CIA agent is expected to resign from her post as senior advisor and turn her back on Keane. She has realized that the president is so far gone that she will not listen to reason. Fans of the series are looking forward to seeing who will win between Carrie and Keane.

The cast and crew are set to start production in Central Virginia this fall. Showrunner Alex Gansa said they could not wait to shoot scenes in the city.

"We're thrilled to bring the production of Homeland to the great state of Virginia. Its cities and neighborhoods and people will surely provide a rich backdrop for our story, and we in turn aim to provide a small but hopefully significant boost to the local economy," the EP said in a statement.

"Homeland" season 7 is expected to air sometime in 2018.