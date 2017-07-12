'Homeland' Season 7 Spoilers: Keane Issues Warrant of Arrest for Carrie?

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime It is Keane versus Carrie in the next season of "Homeland."

Allies Carrie (Claire Danes) and Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) will become each other's greatest enemy in the upcoming season of "Homeland."

According to spoilers, the president's opponents will waste no time trying to take down her administration in the new installment. Keane has shown she will not be a puppet president as she is relentless against those who organized the coup against her. Even Saul (Mandy Patinkin), who never took part in the upheaval, was arrested. The POTUS is expected to face impeachment attempts to get her out of office, while Carrie, who is set to join the other side, will be one of her biggest adversaries.

Once Keane realizes that Carrie has left her administration, she will not hesitate to go after her. She may even issue a warrant of arrest for her former ally. Carrie may be looking at another treason case, especially when the president's team insinuates that she has knowingly betrayed the country's leader for personal gain.

It has already been teased that Carrie will return to the intelligence community in season 7 and the CIA will likely welcome her with open arms. However, coming back to Langley might be a poor choice at the moment for Carrie since it is no secret that Keane hates the CIA and wishes to dissolve it.

In an April interview with Variety, Rupert Friend, who played Quinn, commented on Keane's dark side that emerged in the finale. According to him, Quinn had no way of knowing this since he was a mere pawn in the game. As for Carrie's tendency to turn dark, Friend said the character's behavior in the show was disturbing.

"Quinn has had zero contact with this woman throughout the season. He doesn't know anything about her. For a soldier, that's irrelevant. You follow orders from above and you protect the higher officers, and that's the highest office in the land. It's a no-brainer. In terms of Carrie's dark side, that's absolutely exemplified in the penultimate episode of the season... She doesn't seem to be able to process her own responsibility in that. That strikes me bordering on sociopathic, if not psychopathic."

"Homeland" season 7 is expected to air sometime in 2018.