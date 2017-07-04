'Homeland' Season 7 Spoilers: Keane to Face Impeachment Attempts

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime Keane's enemies are multiplying in the next season of "Homeland."

President Keane's (Elizabeth Marvel) punitive form of leadership will draw in more enemies than she realizes in the upcoming season of "Homeland."

As spoilers indicate, the new installment will see the POTUS go down hard against her detractors, the CIA included. After the failed coup attempt against her administration, Keane and her team are becoming paranoid that her enemies are planning another one. They have reasons to be anxious, as those who want Keane out of the White House will try again. This time around, Carrie (Claire Danes) will not be with her to protect her. Instead, the blonde agent will join the other side.

Although Carrie had been appointed as one of Keane's senior advisors, this will soon change. The former is expected to quit her job and leave the president's team. After she received that desperate call from Saul (Mandy Patinkin), her future has been sealed. Her mentor told her that he had been captured by Keane's cronies since Saul was being accused of plotting the coup against the president. Carrie tried to clear up the misunderstanding by going to the POTUS but the latter had no time to spare for her.

Keane is expected to face several impeachment and coup attempts before her enemies succeed in taking her down. Blood will spill in the new season as both parties try to outdo the other.

Showrunner Alex Gansa hinted that this storyline would continue with the next installment.

"I'm really at the very beginning of thinking about the last two seasons. The hope would be to tell one story that takes us through the last two seasons so that we don't have to reinvent in the last season. We'd like to start a story in season seven that brings the series in for a landing. We'll see if that happens. That's the hope. (But) it's hard to know until we start noodling around and make our trip to D.C. and until we decide where we want Carrie Mathison to be at the end of this journey," the EP told Variety in an interview.

"Homeland" season 7 is expected to air sometime in 2018.