'Homeland' Season 7 Spoilers: Carrie Has a New Partner

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime Carrie has a new partner in the next season of "Homeland."

Carrie (Claire Danes) will find her new partner in Max Piotrowski (Maury Sterling), the CIA man, in the upcoming season of "Homeland."

Spoilers indicate that Max will take the place that Quinn (Rupert Friend) left vacant in Carrie's life. It was announced recently that Sterling was promoted as series regular in the show. His character, Max, is expected to work alongside Carrie as she deals with the tyrannical leadership of President Keane (Elizabeth Marvel). The CIA man is also rumored to become Carrie's next love interest. Now that Quinn is gone, many fans are hoping that Carrie will find someone else to love. It has also been too long since Brody (Damian Lewis), the father of her child, died.

Max could be the perfect match for Carrie in work and in love. They have the same background. Her condition dictates that she will be with a man who understands her passion for work. Max knows how to handle someone with a temperament like Carrie's. How he will deal with her bipolar tendencies remains to be seen, however. Since Carrie has a child, Max's patience with children will also be tested, if they decide to jump into a relationship in the future.

Meanwhile, Keane is ready for the opposition's new attempt to take her and her administration down. She is expected to once again face off with Brett O'Keefe (Jake Weber), the alt-right media personality who aggressively campaigned for her defeat. O'Keefe was one of the men who planned the coup against the POTUS. Although they failed the first time, spoilers indicate that he and his cronies will try again and this time, they will ensure that Keane will go down. Now that Weber is a series regular, he is expected to appear in more episodes. Many fans noticed how well he played the Alex Jones-type anarchist last season.

"Homeland" season 7 is expected to air sometime in 2018.