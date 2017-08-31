'Homeland' Season 7 Spoilers: Quinn Returns to Confuse Carrie?

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime Quinn may return in the next season of "Homeland."

Quinn's (Rupert Friend) tragic death in "Homeland" is still the topic of many fan discussions months after the last season ended.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a group of viewers even sent an open letter to showrunner Alex Gansa regarding their disappointment on the demise of Friend's character. Quinn died after saving president-elect Elizabeth Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) in the season 6 finale. Gansa replied to the fans' message and stated that they had executed Quinn's death in the way they planned from the beginning. The EP said that they were also saddened with the turn of events, but it was imperative for the storyline.

"Suffice to say that I mourn the loss of Peter Quinn as much as anybody and that the character was created not to denigrate but to honour the men and women who devote their lives to keeping America safe. In my eyes, he died a hero," Gansa said in a statement she gave to THR.

Since Quinn is already dead, there is no way he will be brought back as a normal character. There is a possibility, though, that he will appear as a memory or a dream to Carrie (Claire Danes) in one of the upcoming episodes. She will probably be blaming herself for what happened to him. Quinn went to Carrie's aid when the leftists tried to ambush her and Keane. If not for him, both of the women could have died. Quinn and Carrie also share a long history, and at one point in their lives, they were convinced that they love each other.

Meanwhile, spoilers indicate that Carrie will return to the CIA to help out her fallen mentor, Saul (Mandy Patinkin). He was captured by Keane's supporters shortly after the failed coup in the previous season's finale. Carrie tried to clear his name from the accusations, but Keane blocked all her attempts to reach out to her. Carrie and the CIA will reportedly be Saul's only chance to escape from a fate worse than death.

"Homeland" season 7 is expected to air sometime in 2018.