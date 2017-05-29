'House of Cards' Season 5 Release Date, Plot Rumors: The Underwoods Show United Front in the Upcoming Episode

The long wait for the return of the Underwoods will soon be over, as Netflix releases the season 5 of "House of Cards" on Tuesday.

Facebook/HouseofCards"House of Cards" season 5 to see Frank Underwood do everything to stay in power

The trailer of the upcoming season of the political drama web TV series features the controversial election map involving President Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey), who will do everything he can to stay at the Oval Office. He will be joined by his wife Claire (Robin Wright), who will agree to be his running mate for the 2016 Presidential election.

But according to reports, Claire will be seen in an illicit affair with speechwriter Thomas Yates (Paul Sparks). However, since Claire decided to join Frank in his next political move, it can be assumed that the power couple might have managed to patch up their differences and work on their marriage in order to stay in power.

The trailer also reveals that a congregation of citizens will not be in favor of the Underwood's stay in power. At the beginning of the video, the citizens are seen in front of the White House as they showcase their banners that read "Never Underwood."

However, Frank would not accept the public's perception. "The American people don't know what's good for them," Frank states.

Aside from Spacey and Wright, the series will also see the return of Michael Kelly to portray the role of the White House Chief of Staff Doug Stamper, as well as Neve Campbell as the Underwoods' campaign manager LeAnn Harvey.

But in the upcoming season, fans will have to miss the Underwood's former Chief of Staff Remy Danton (Mahershala Ali).

In an interview with GQ after the release of the show's fourth season, Ali explained his decision to leave the show. "It's time to go. I want to do more. There's only so much space for you to stretch and develop and grow because there are so many characters," he stated. "I think this is a good time to be an African-American in this industry. I think that the opportunities are shifting and changing because people have spoken out."

"House of Cards" season 5 will be released by Netflix on Tuesday, May 30.