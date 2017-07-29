'House of Cards' Season 6 Spoilers: Frank to Take the Back Seat in Claire's Administration?

Facebook/HouseofCards Frank has a plan in the next season of "House of Cards."

Frank (Kevin Spacey) will unlikely let Claire (Robin Wright) do what she wants in her administration in the upcoming season of "House of Cards."

According to IB Times, although the former president will be somewhat sidetracked, he is unlikely to take a back seat while his wife has control of the White House.

Showrunners Frank Pugliese and Melissa James Gibson have revealed that they are interested in focusing on the theme "the power behind the power," which roughly translates to Frank's contribution to Claire's presidency. According to them, this change of focus will allow them to start in "an organic place" in the new installment. The EPs also teased that husband and wife might even throw in the towel and follow their separate dreams.

"At the end of season four, the Underwoods seem to have come to an agreement that both of their ambitions were valid and that they would be able to navigate them together and support each other and serve each other's. Season five really explored: Is that possible? And I think those last few lines [of the season] indicate: Maybe not," Gibson told The Hollywood Reporter.

As for Frank being done with his evil ways, Pugliese hinted that this will not be happening in the near future. He said that the ex-POTUS is capable, now more than ever, of killing Claire and taking back what was his. The same mindset also applies to Claire. She knows her husband well enough to be on her guard to whatever he is planning.

Spoilers indicate that Frank will let Claire think she has his support and then goes in for the kill. He is aware that there are people who want them both dead, and he must eliminate them first before he can focus on the bigger picture. Perhaps he will start with Tom Hammerschmidt (Boris McGiver), the journalist who has been on their tail from the start.

Meanwhile, "House of Cards" season 5 is currently streaming on Netflix.