House Passes Bill Making Abortion Funding Ban Permanent

The House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday, making permanent the ban on taxpayer funding of abortion in most circumstances.

(Photo: The Christian Post / Samuel Smith)Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., speaks at a press conference at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. on January 11, 2017.

H.R. 7 passed the House with the support of 235 Republican members and 3 Democrats, while 183 Democrat members voted against it; 11 members, 4 Republicans and 7 Democrats did not vote on the bill.

Also called the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act of 2017" and authored by New Jersey Representative Chris Smith, H.R. 7 codifies the Hyde Amendment, a provision which prohibited the usage of federal funds for abortion except in instances of rape, incest, or health of the mother.

"H.R. 7 prohibits premium tax credits and cost-sharing subsidies authorized under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) from being granted for health plans that include elective abortion coverage. H.R. 7 also prohibits small business tax credits authorized under PPACA for health plans offered by an employer that include elective abortion coverage," explained the Republican Policy Committee.

"H.R. 7 does not prohibit individuals from purchasing separate abortion coverage, or employers from offering separate abortion coverage, as long as tax credits and cost-sharing subsidies are not received for such coverage. In addition, H.R. 7 prohibits Office of Personnel Management-contracted multi-state plans from including elective abortion, altering the current structure that requires only one plan to exclude abortion."

The timing of H.R. 7's passage in the House comes as Republicans in Congress have a new president who ran on a pro-life platform and has already acted upon said campaign promises.

By contrast, during the Barack Obama administration, bills passed by Congress in favor of banning late-term abortions or defunding Planned Parenthood were guaranteed a veto from the White House.

"Passage came one day after President Trump issued an executive action prohibiting the use of taxpayer funds for nongovernmental organizations that provide abortion services or support abortion rights," reported The Hill.

Passage of the bill comes days before the March for Life, where tens of thousands of pro-lifers gather in Washington, D.C., to protest abortion and support the dignity of life in the womb. The march has occurred every year since the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, which legalized abortion.

In response to the House passing H.R. 7, the National Right to Life Committee released a statement celebrating the bill's progress.

"With today's vote, we are one step closer to getting the federal government out of the business of paying for abortion once and for all," stated NRLC President Carol Tobias.

"The 183 House members who voted against the bill will be firmly marked as supporters of federal funding for elective abortion."

Fr. Frank Pavone, national director of Priests for Life, also praised the vote and urged the Senate to move quickly on the bill, with President Trump expected to sign it.

"It's time for the Senate to move as quickly as the House to follow the will of the American people, who overwhelmingly do not want to pay for abortions," said Pavone. "An estimated two million Americans are alive today because for decades Congress has passed the Hyde Amendment. Clearly, it's time to extend those protections to all federal spending."