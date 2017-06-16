How Jamie Foxx Helped Ed Sheeran Before He Became Famous

Jamie Foxx proves that not only is he a talented artist but he is also great guy. On a Red Carpet interview, Foxx shared how he helped a then budding artist that is now hitting the charts one song after another.

At the premiere of his new movie "Baby Driver," the singer actor shared how he helped a young Ed Sheeran while he was starting out. "He sought me out, came to my house, he slept on my couch for, like, about a few weeks," Foxx told the Press association. As it turns out, Foxx used to let Sheeran sleep on his sofa and feed him dinner while he was starting out. The actor even shared the one time he saw him perform in front of a loud audience. He recalls Sheeran taking out his Ukelele and getting a standing ovation. From there, Foxx knew that Sheeran is going to be huge.

Aside from this, Foxx also invited Sheeran on his radio show Foxxhole back in 2010. Looks like the singer actor likes helping new talents start their career. "That's what we all do as artists, you know. He needed a place to stay, and work on his craft and be left alone," he added.

After his younger years as budding singer, Ed Sheeran has come a long way. After meeting the "Baby Driver" actor, the British singer continued to do well and finally made a name for himself with his chart-topping debut album "+." From then on, the singer has become one of the biggest artists in the world with other hits like "Photograph," "Sing," "Thinking Out Loud," and "Castle on The Hill."

Besides Sheeran, Foxx also helped other singers like Ne-Yo and Nick Canon at the start of their careers.