'How To Get Away With Murder' Season 4 Spoilers: Annalise Finds a Strong Ally

Annalise has a new ally in the next season of "How to Get Away With Murder"

Executive producer Pete Nowalk recently told Variety that the new installment would pick up one or two months following the events of last season's finale. By that time, Annalise will have more or less figured out her next steps after getting out of prison. It has been speculated that the lawyer might need more time to rest and plan what she will do with her life. It will be hard for her to redeem herself as a lawyer and professor since she was accused of murdering Wes (Alfred Enoch). Nowalk also revealed that during those times, Annalise will meet someone (to be played by Julius Tennon) who will be of great help to her.

"Julius is amazing, and he is in our premiere. He is on her side. It's a really fun dynamic that they play, and it is surprising. You know, I'd seen him in 'Lila & Eve,' and I'd spent a lot of time with him, and when we were writing the premiere, I came up with this character and told Viola if he was open to it, that's who I'm writing. There's a lot of his voice in this character. Sometimes when you meet people in real life, their voice just gets in your head, and it sticks," the EP teased.

Aside from Tennon's character, Nowalk said that the other person who will give Annalise the support she needs is her mother, Ophelia (Cicely Tyson). According to him, the older woman will be the professor's "core emotional support system."

Meanwhile, season 4 is expected to blow up on who really killed Wes. Spoilers indicate that Dominic (Nicholas Gonzalez) will not be able to stop himself from telling Laurel (Karla Souza) the truth. It was he who Jorge (Esai Morales) ordered to do the deed.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 will air on Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.