HP Spectre x2, Envy 13 Release Date, Specs News: Refresh Laptops Sport Kaby Lake Chips and More Upgrades

HP unveiled a lineup of refresh laptops for its brands Spectre and Envy with some now powered by Kaby Lake chips and have several other upgrades.

HPPromotional image for the 2017 refresh of HP Envy 13.

Reports noted that it was a smart move that HP made when it unveiled a new 2-in-1 laptop on Monday to get ahead of market competition. On the other hand, the company also announced the Envy clamshell-type laptop, which sports extremely slim dimensions and can be considered a direct challenge to Microsoft's Surface Laptop and Apple's MacBook Air.

Spectre x2

HP gave some time and effort to upgrade their 2-in-1 laptop ahead of the next Surface Pro's announcement.

The 2015 Spectre x2 had a limited number of options when it came to its available processors, which some said was a major letdown. Back then, the 2-in-1 laptop could only be upgraded with a Core M chip. However, HP decided to change that, and the Spectre x2 device can now be purchased with a 7th generation Core i7 chip from Intel.

HP also decided to give users more options in upgrading the storage capacity of the Spectre x2. The product arrives out of the box with a 128 GB solid-state drive, but the Spectre x2 is built to accommodate up to two SSDs. Meanwhile, users can choose between an 8 GB and 16 GB random access memory.

The Spectre x2's screen also experienced a major revamp. It got away from the typical 1,920 x 1,080 resolution and now projects a 3,000 x 2,000 one in a 12.3-inch panel.

Meanwhile, HP also unveiled the 2017 release of the clamshell convertible variant, the Spectre x360. Some of its main differences from the Spectre x2 is its 4K screen resolution and storage capacity of 512 GB SSD.

Envy 13

HP also announced the 2017 version of the Envy 13. Based on its specification and pricing, it was hard not to notice that it poses a direct challenge to Microsoft's Surface Laptop.

Like the Surface Laptop, customers are offered an option from basic to more high-end specs. In terms of its chipset, the new HP Envy 13 middle variant will sport an Intel Core i5-7200U CPU with 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD storage, and a 13.3-inch full high-definition screen. It is priced at $1,000.

Meanwhile, Microsoft's Surface Laptop costs $999 with a Core i5 CPU with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB SSD storage.

The HP laptop refreshes will be available next month.