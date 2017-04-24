HTC U 11 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Flagship Smartphone With 'Squeezable' Edge Sense Feature to Launch in May

HTC has long been rumored to be releasing another flagship smartphone with the codename "Ocean." Now, the latest reports indicate that the upcoming device will be called the HTC U 11 and that it could arrive as early as next month.

(Photo: Twitter/HTC)A screenshot from the HTC U 11's save the date teaser.

According to popular tech insider Evan Blass, the new flagship smartphone's name, HTC U 11, is the result of the Taiwanese mobile phone manufacturer trying to bridge its past and present naming schemes. Previous HTC devices had number-based names while the latest devices launched earlier this year carried the "U" branding.

Furthermore, Blass' source also revealed that the HTC U 11 will be a 5.5-inch device and that it will come in five different colors — white, black, blue, red and silver.

For its part, the company has already indirectly confirmed the arrival of the HTC U 11 via a save the date teaser announcing that there will be a launch event on Tuesday, May 16, at 2 a.m. EDT.

The short video also teases the much-talked-about Edge Sense technology by demonstrating that the upcoming smartphone is "squeezable" on its sides. This particular action could activate "frame-embedded sensors" that would bring up a list of shortcuts appearing on both sides of the display. The list can be customized to quickly access contacts, take selfies or listen to music.

To accompany this innovative feature, the HTC U 11 is also expected to have flagship-level technical specifications. Previous reports suggest that it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM) as well 128 GB of built-in memory. It is also said to have a 12-megapixel (MP) Sony IM362 rear camera and a 16-MP Sony IMX351 front camera.

Furthermore, the device will reportedly run the Android 7.1 Nougat operating system with HTC's Sense 9 user interface on top.

HTC has not mentioned specific details for the upcoming smartphone but all will be revealed in a couple of weeks' time.