HTC U11 News: HTC Will Soon Add More Commands Supported by Edge Sense Feature

Squeezing the HTC U11 could soon bring up more commands as HTC adds several features and supported apps to Edge Sense.

Recently, HTC released a teaser video titled "HTC U11: What's Next from Edge Sense?"

The HTC U11 is the first product to sport the Edge Sense technology. "We wanted to go beyond the touch screen so we created an entirely new and intuitive way to interact with the phone – Edge Sense," HTC explained on its website.

The company added, "A simple squeeze unlocks a whole new world."

However, even though they introduced Edge Sense in HTC U11, the functions it supported were rather limited. But despite the doubts about the usefulness of Edge Sense, HTC appears to be driven to further expand what this technology can offer.

Soon, HTC U11 owners can zoom in using Google Maps until streets and buildings are visible. The feature will also support zooming in and out of Gallery photos; changing from the daily, weekly, or monthly view on the Calendar app; answering or ending calls; dismissing clock alarms; and pausing video playback.

The recently released video did not indicate any timeframe on the launching of the extended Edge Sense functions. However, it looks like HTC plans to add more to what was already included in the trailer as they encouraged people to send them any suggestions for more Edge Sense commands.

Some of the suggestions on the YouTube video's comment section include dropping the notification tray since some users complain that doing so with the fingerprint reader does not always work.

Apart from the Edge Sense technology, the HTC U11 made its mark for being the smartphone with the highest camera rating of 90 from DxOMark.

The HTC U11's technical specifications are also comparable to Samsung's Galaxy S8. For one, they both run with Qualcomm's most powerful mobile chip yet, the Snapdragon 835, which can run up to 2.45 gigahertz.

The HTC U11 is now out in the market. The unlocked variant with the base configuration (64 GB storage, 4 GB memory) costs $649.