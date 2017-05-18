HTC U11 Release Date, Specs News: Gets Highest DxOMark Rating Ever; Ready to Compete With Galaxy S8

HTC recently announced the HTC U11 and it immediately grabbed the highest-ever DxOMark rating for a smartphone camera. Added to that, it's specifications have undoubtedly a lot in common with Samsung's Galaxy S8.

HTCPromotional image for HTC U11.

DxOMark is one of the world's recognized institutions for providing image quality ratings on cameras whether they be standalones or those installed on mobile devices.

DxOMark: HTC U11 Has the Best Camera Ever

In the field of smartphone cameras, HTC U11 is the first-ever model to reach a score of 90. It stole the top seed from Google Pixel which has a mark of 89. On the other hand, the Galaxy S8 is behind with an 88 rating.

"As you'd expect from a top performer, its scores are impressive across the board," DxOMark commented on HTC U11's camera.

HTC U11: new leader, receiving the highest #DxOMark score for a smartphone camera to date. Full review at: https://t.co/VnppVgOZxj @htc pic.twitter.com/slk5iuKpzF — DxOMark (@DxOMark) May 16, 2017

As DxOMark further explained, HTC U11's camera took over the top spot from Google Pixel specifically because it reportedly delivered images with very minimal noise and due to its speedy autofocus response as well.

HTC U11's camera also received praised for its "consistent performance" under different shooting conditions and its "good color rendering" that can reportedly be seen on its image outputs.

In terms of its image stabilization capacity, DxOMark commented that the features works "effective" on the camera set up but also noted that "some residual evidence of motion" tend to be visible in the images on some instances.

And another fun fact: owners will only have squeeze the device to open the camera app and take a picture.

Can Put Up a Fight vs Galaxy S8

Aside from the fact that HTC U11 dominates the camera section, as per DxOMark's tests and photo samples, it also come nearly close to Galaxy S8's capacity as far as technical specs are concerned.

For one, they both are powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and the HTC U11 can mass up as much as 2.45-gigahertz speed. The United States market will get HTC U11 units with a combination of 4 GB random access memory and 64 GB internal storage, which is similar to the Galaxy S8 as well. Other regions will get HTC U11 variants with more memory spaces.

One area it defeats the Galaxy S8 is with its selfie camera that is designed with 16 megapixels capacity. Samsung's latest smartphone flagship only has 8 MP. Meanwhile, both devices have the same battery size at 3,000-milliampere hour.

However, the Galaxy S8 still has an edge on some special areas such as having more security features with the iris scanner on top of the fingerprint reader, better water and dust resistance at IP68 while HTC U11 has IP67 (see comparison here), and because of its Infinity Display.

But if a user looks more into the core specs and can live without the special features exclusively found on Galaxy S8, HTC U11 is a competitive and cheaper option.

Galaxy S8 is priced at $724.99 while an unlocked HTC U11 in the U.S. will cost $649. Pre-orders for HTC U11 are now accepted and units will be shipped sometime in June.