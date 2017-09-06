Huawei Mate 10 Specs, News: Huawei Teases Photos Taken From Upcoming Smartphone and Kirin 970 Chip

REUTERS/Paul Hanna Richard Yu, chief executive of Huawei's consumer business, holds up a new P10 device during the presentation ceremony at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2017.

Huawei, during its presentation at the IFA 2017 in Berlin, confirmed the upcoming announcement of its Mate 10 Series and teased photos taken from the device.

According to reports, Huawei CEO Richard Yu claimed the Kirin 970 will become the "world's fastest mobile modem" and people were going to experience it first on the Huawei Mate 10 devices.

Yu also referred to the Kirin 970 as a Neural Processing Unit that, according to Forbes, would take a huge leap toward artificial intelligence. So, aside from being built to be the fastest mobile processor ever, Huawei aimed to deliver an NPU with a built-in AI chip.

In the same report, it was noted that when Yu presented the photos taken with the unreleased Huawei Mate 10 device, the CEO emphasized that the upcoming Kirin 970 contributed in a great manner in producing good-looking photos.

In terms of how the NPU will help the Huawei Mate 10 take good photos, Yu told Forbes: "It can tell the difference between a cat or a flower when you're trying to take photos, and the (Image Signal Processors) will adjust accordingly."

He added: "The NPU can think and actively work to provide you the best user experience, whereas other A.I. assistance like Google Assistant only works reactively."

For ordinary consumers to appreciate the advancements applied to the Kirin 970 and subsequently to day-to-day mobile use, Forbes added that the NPU will support Cat.18 LTE modem which will permit a 1.2 GB-per-second download speed.

Huawei's presentation at the IFA 2017 also confirmed an earlier rumored unveiling event schedule for the Huawei Mate 10 Series.

Mobile fans will recall that just last week, the official Twitter page of Huawei Australia shared a cryptic poster of the company's "Dual Camera Family." At the right side of the teaser photo was an all-black image of a smartphone with a vertically-aligned dual-lens camera setup.

Above the unnamed device was the tagline "#beyond the galaxy" and the date Oct. 16. Clearly, Huawei is posing the Mate 10 Series as a worthy competitor of the latest Samsung Galaxy lineup which recently introduced the Galaxy Note 8.