'Hunter x Hunter' Chapter 361 Updates: Manga to Get Canceled?

"Hunter X Hunter" chapter 361 release rumors continue to spread online despite the lack of updates from its creator, Yoshihiro Togashi, and its publisher. This time around, there has been talk of the manga series possibly being canceled altogether.

It can be recalled that "Hunter X Hunter" went on a hiatus in early 2016 due to Togashi's back problems. The creator stopped at chapter 360 and failed to continue because of his worsening health. Fans know that Togashi has had a long history of back pain, as this is not the first time he has cited the issue as a reason for going on break.

While fans are holding on to the hope that chapter 361 will be completed and released soon, rumor has it that "Hunter X Hunter" may get the axe after all. Fans will definitely be disappointed should the manga get canceled, but the publisher and creator's silence on the matter have been interpreted by many as a bad sign.

A previous rumor claimed that Togashi was in danger of being replaced by another manga artist to continue the story of "Hunter X Hunter." But as fate would have it, the artist speculated to take over from Togashi was none other than his own wife, "Sailor Moon" creator Naoko Takeuchi.

However, it has also been said that Togashi may be recovering well and fast. In fact, he was even sighted at an anime festival earlier this year. If the manga artist really is better now then he should be returning to work soon.

As for what chapter 361 has in store for readers, it is expected to feature more twists than before, especially now that its Dark Continent Expedition arc has concluded. While nothing specific has been revealed, fans are nonetheless excited about the possible plot from here on out.

Since these are all speculative at this point, readers are advised to take this news with a grain of salt.