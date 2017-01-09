iPad Mini 5 Updates: Apple Gearing up for March Release?

The newest version of the iPad Mini may be hitting the markets as early as March this year. Recent speculations claim that Apple fans will only have to wait a little while longer for the release of the iPad Mini 5.

REUTERS/Robert GalbraithApple may release the iPad Mini 5 this March.

According to The Bitbag, a March release is a feasible schedule for the company which has been working on the tablet for over a year now. The most recent in the iPad Mini lineup was made available last September 2015. Many fans were waiting for updates during the October MacBook Pro event, but Apple surprised everyone by keeping quiet about any news on the iPad mini 5. Last year, iPad Pro was released at the end of March. Rumors claim Apple will follow through with the timetable for the Mini version.

There have also been a lot of speculations about the features of the iPad Mini 5. According too MacWorld, Apple will opt to revamp the old features and do only slight improvements with the tablet. The design will reportedly be more conservative compared to other Minis. The iPad Mini 5 is said to thinner than the previous one, which was already 6.1mm thick. It is said to surpass Samsung's 5.6 mm in its Galaxy Tab S2. The tablet's chassis may be of a durable aluminum, just like in iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus. There are also talks of a smart connector, just like in the iPad Pro models. If that is the case, iPad Mini 5 may come with a Smart Keyboard.

The tablet will allegedly have new features to look forward to. Apple may decide to give the gadget a 3D Touch pressure-sensitive screen. Because of the thinner design, iPad Mini 5's battery may become smaller. The front camera will likely stay at 1.2Mp, while the rear one is 8Mp.The iPad Mini 5 will reportedly come in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB models. As for the price, it is almost the same as the iPad Mini 4's, which sell at around $399.