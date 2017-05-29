iPad Pro 2 Release Date, Specs Rumors: 10.5-inch Device Coming in June 2017?

More rumors about the upcoming release of the 10.5-inch screen iPad Pro 2 surfaced online.

The current line of iPad Pro, to be refreshed with a rumored 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2

Despite Apple's consistent silence about the highly anticipated midsized tablet, reports claim that the third version of the iPad Pro 2 is coming soon.

The speculations intensified after reports featured a product list from case manufacturer Urban Armor Gear where a product called a UAG Metropolis Folio Case, which is meant for the upcoming iPad 10.5-inch version, is expected to be released in three color combinations. The product is said to be coming to the market in June 2017.

A similar case that is reportedly compatible with the Apple Smart Keyboard is already available for the device's 12.9-inch model.

However, other reports mention that gadget watchers should not expect too much from the rumored June 2017 release date of the iPad Pro 2's 10.5-inch version.

Based on the image of the product listing from the gadget cover manufacturer, the upcoming accessory is simply labeled "iPad" instead of an "iPad Pro" or an "iPad Pro 2." This could mean that the device that will be released next month could be a larger version of the iPad instead of the Cupertino-based tech firm's flagship tablet device.

On the other hand, other rumors claim that the 10.5-inch model of the iPad Pro 2 may feature a larger display even if its actual size is just similar to the currently available 9.7-inch iPad Pro. This was reportedly made possible by putting smaller bezels on the device.

The device is also rumored to be included on the list of devices that will be unveiled during the tech giant's upcoming keynote event on Monday, June 5. Other devices that will be introduced during the said event include the next-generation MacBooks and MacBook Pro models, as well as a new version of the MacBook Air.