iPhone 8 Release Date, Specs News: Apple CEO Teases 'Exciting Things' to Come

2017 marks the 10th anniversary of Apple's iPhone lineup, which can only mean that more advancements are in store for the company's next generation smartphone. And while rumors about its specifications have been floating around for quite some time, Apple's own CEO has teased what is to come.

REUTERS/Stefan WermuthAn iPhone 7 is displayed in a store in London, Britain October 4, 2016.

According to Express, Tim Cook spoke to investors at Apple's recent earnings call and explained that the smartphone has plenty of room for advancements, especially with technology moving at a fast pace.

"I think the smartphone is still in the early innings of the game," Cook opined. "I think there's lots more to do. Every year, I think it becomes more important to people's lives, there's more things people are doing with it."

Cook also talked about how he uses his iPhone in his daily life, from the moment he wakes up and goes to work to the moment he arrives home. "Enterprise use is growing. When I look at all of these things, we've got exciting things in the pipeline and I feel really good about it," he said.

Indeed, the upcoming iPhone 8 has been surrounded by a plethora of rumors ranging from its display to the features that it might boast. Also referred to as iPhone X by some reports, the 10th anniversary handheld from Apple is speculated to feature an OLED screen - something that has never been done in the iPhone lineup.

In addition to its change from the usual LCD screen, the iPhone 8 is also going to undergo a major design change. It is believed that the display will be much bigger and will occupy most of the smartphone's front, effectively doing away with the home button. Improvements are also expected to be made on its camera features and specs under the hood.

Apart from that, news of a foldable iPhone has also been making rounds online, thanks to a patent the Cupertino-based technology giant apparently filed. However, it does not seem likely that Apple will adopt the technology with the iPhone 8 since it is too soon.

Right now, it is too early to determine if any of the rumored features will make it onto the iPhone 8. With that, readers are advised to take this news with a grain of salt.