iPhone 8 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Late 2017 Launch Eyed; White Variant Still Unconfirmed

The latest rumored release date of the iPhone 8 says it could be launched later this year. However, the white-colored variant remains unconfirmed.

A recent report by Mac Otakara referred to information from supply chain sources that claimed that the device could be released anytime between October and November.

The report and its anonymous source claimed that the iPhone 8 will have a retail launch sometime in the early first quarter of the 2018 fiscal year, which starts on Oct. 1.

This is contrary to previous claims that the iPhone 8 will enter the full swing of mass production in October or November, which ultimately puts the iPhone 8's release date much later in 2018.

Meanwhile, despite the conflicting reports, one possibility commonly emerges - and that is that the iPhone 8 will not make it in stores by September, which is the company's usual retail release schedule in the past years.

It has yet to be confirmed if Apple will proceed to hold an unveiling event in September — another annual schedule for the company — where they will preview a new lineup of smartphones that presumably includes the iPhone 8, iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus.

The Mac Otakara report also showed a leaked prototype of the iPhone 8 screen. The report's source claims that the holes found on the top edge of the screen are meant for an infrared sensor, iris sensors, a "sensor," the call receiver, and the front-facing camera.

Since not all of the parts of a prototype make it to the final design, it is best to take this one with a pinch of salt.

However, it can also be recalled that a 3D facial recognition sensor is something that has been repeatedly speculated by various iPhone leakers and analysts who are known to be fairly credible. So there is a chance that the hole, which is seemingly only referred to as "sensor" in the image, could be reserved for the latest security feature in iPhone 8.

The report also confirmed that there will be several color options available for the iPhone 8, but the only new colors offered for the latest iPhone are Jet Black and Red. A white variant is still hanging in the air. However, this was also the case with its predecessor as a white unit was also released shortly after the launch of the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus.