iPhone 8 Specs Rumors: New Siri Activation Feature to be Introduced

The highly anticipated 10th anniversary iPhone is expected to launch during Apple's upcoming fall event. Although the tech giant has remained mum, new details about the iPhone 8 have surfaced and it suggests a new method of activating Siri.

Apple's flagship smartphone is believed to come with a new design, one without bezels. Apart from that, its all-screen façade will have no physical home button. If so, new features to make up for the absence of the button only makes sense.

In the absence of a physical home button, users can no longer use it to initialize Apple's voice assistant, Siri. Rumor has it that the next generation iPhone will provide an alternative to activate the virtual assistant.

While users can always use the voice command "Hey Siri" to activate it, Apple has reportedly made another option. iOS developer Guilherme Rambo has confirmed that while scanning through the source code, he has found a "gesture to invoke Siri." According to him, the command can be made by "holding the lock button."

Just last month, iHelp BR uncovered from the HomePod firmware the Sleep/Wake button's capabilities. Its function changes depending on the application that is running. Most likely, the said button is what the developer is referring to.

Tech junkies should note that this does not directly prove the iPhone 8's new Siri activation feature. Reports should be taken as speculation until proven otherwise.

The Apple Event is on Sept. 12 at the company's Steve Jobs Theatre at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

Apple has already sent out invitations for the said event. Apart from the iPhone 8, the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus should be revealed, along with their latest operating system.Other next generation gadgets should be unveiled as well, such as the new Apple Watch.

More updates should roll out after the event. Stay tuned.