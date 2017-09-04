Apple Event Rumors: What to Expect from the September Event

It is that time of the year again when Apple reveals the highly-anticipated next generation iPhone among other gadgets. This year, the annual fall reveal will take place on Sept. 12.

Here is a breakdown of what Apple should be unveiling at the upcoming event.

REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo The Apple logo is pictured inside the newly opened Omotesando Apple store at a shopping district in Tokyo June 26, 2014.

The 10th anniversary iPhone tops the list of gadgets that Apple should be revealing at the event. The unit is expected to be the tech giant's first bezel-less smartphone. Its façade will also have physical home button, unlike previous units.

Apart from its new design, the smartphone is believed to be equipped with Augmented Reality-based games as well as apps. The company's ARKit has been made available to developers for some time now. In June, they showcased how it can be utilized in a real-world environment.

Apple might also launch two other iPhones at the event, the 7S and 7S Plus. Although these units will not be as advanced as the iPhone 8, they are expected to carry significant improvements in contrast to the previous generation.

Another highly-awaited gadget that might be revealed soon is the Apple Watch 3. Reports say the Quanta Computer-made smartwatch will have the same price as its predecessor. However, it will be equipped with way better functions such as LTE connectivity, music streaming capabilities, and more.

To power all of these new gadgets, it is a given that Apple will introduce their newest operating system, the iOS 11. Beta versions have been available since summer. Based on that, it is clearly built to support the new iPhone given that it introduces a function area at the bottom-center portion of the touchscreen to replace the physical home button.

The Apple Event will take place on Sept. 12 at the company's Steve Jobs Theatre at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

More updates should roll out after the event. Stay tuned for more.