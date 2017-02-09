iPhone 8 Specs Rumors, Release Date: 10th Anniversary iPhone Predicted to Retail Upwards of $1,000

Rumors are running rampant about Apple's 10th anniversary smartphone, the iPhone 8, dubbed by some reports as the iPhone X. And with its speculated overhaul and significant feature upgrades, talk of the town is that the upcoming iPhone may have a price point well over $1,000.

REUTERS/Stefan WermuthAn iPhone 7 is displayed in a store in London, Britain October 4, 2016.

An Apple insider apparently told Fast Company of the revelation, saying that the drastic increase in price is a result of major changes happening to the 10th anniversary iPhone. The decision to cross the one thousand mark is not entirely shocking, though, as Apple has gotten close to the figure with its iPhone 7 Plus, with its 256 GB option retailing for $969.

However, it is unknown if the $1,000 price tag will be the starting price for the iPhone 8's lowest storage option. Given the way things are going, though, it certainly looks that way. But the colossal price is going to be accompanied by huge changes as well.

Rumor has it that the iPhone 8 will not only undergo a huge redesign, but its specifications are also getting a much-needed upgrade. It was previously reported that Apple is switching to the use of OLED screens for its iPhone 8, instead of the usual LCD screens currently found in its smartphones. This alone will prove to be costlier for the Cupertino-based technology giant.

Apple CEO Tim Cook himself has teased big things arriving for the iPhone 8, pointing out that the smartphone industry is only getting more massive with each passing day. This is not hard to believe, especially given the advancements in technology nowadays. The smartphone is increasingly becoming a necessity in the average consumer's day-to-day life.

But when will the hotly anticipated iPhone 8 arrive? It does not seem like Apple is going to stray from its usual schedule of unveiling smartphones in the fall, with a likely release shortly after that. However, there has been talk of Apple starting production on the iPhone 8 earlier than initially thought. It is unknown if this will affect the company's release schedule, though.

Apple has yet to announce anything specific when it comes to the iPhone 8, so readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt.