'Iron Man 4' Rumors: Movie Unlikely to Happen as Iron-Clad Superhero May Meet His Demise in 'Infinity War'

As it is speculated that Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is one of the Marvel superheroes that will meet his demise in next year's "Avengers: Infinity War," it is said that it is unlikely for the actor to reprise his role as the iron-clad superhero for "Iron Man 4."

Facebook/IronManRumors claiming that Tony Stark/Iron Man will die in "Avengers: Infinity War" grow louder.

There is no denying that "Iron Man 4" is still one of the most-clamored-for movies. Despite the lack of any official word from Marvel on whether it is happening or not, fans are still hoping that it's going to happen with Downey Jr. still breathing life to the character.

In a recent interview, though, Marvel big boss Kevin Feige was asked whether "Avengers: Infinity War" would, indeed, feature the death of some of Marvel superhero characters. Without beating around the bush, Feige gave a terse and point-blank answer as he said, "Yes."

While Feige did not reveal who among the roster of the Marvel superheroes will meet their demise in the upcoming movie, many speculated that one of which will be Downey Jr.'s Iron Man. Apart from the fact that Iron Man's role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is said to reach its climax in "Avengers: Infinity War," it is also alleged that Downey Jr. is just too expensive for Marvel Studios to keep. Hence, it is said that it won't be surprising if the studio lets go of the actor by killing off his character in the upcoming "Avengers" movie.

However, some are still hoping that Downey Jr. will return for another solo "Iron Man" movie. As the actor has recently revealed that one of the the reasons why he keeps on reprising his iron-clad superhero character is because he likes the materials being presented to him, some believe that the actor may just return for "Iron Man 4" if he is given the right script.

"What happens to me is that things are presented to me that are really well thought out by folks that have been doing this correctly for a really long time, and I go like, 'Check,'" Downey told Cinema Blend recently at the New York press conference for "Spider-Man: Homecoming," where his Iron Man character will mentor Tom Holland's Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

Is there still a chance for "Iron Man 4?" Will Tony Stark really be one of the casualties in "Avengers: Infinity War?"

Fans can only speculate for now.