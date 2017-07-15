'iZombie' Season 4 Plot News, Air Date: New Installment to Center on Corruption

Facebook/CWiZombie 'iZombie' will return for a fourth season on The CW.

"iZombie" season 4 will not premiere until 2018, but executive producer Rob Thomas is not shying away from sharing details about the upcoming story.

As fans may recall, season 3 ended with the whole world finding out that zombies live among them. And because there are so many of the undead and so little supply of brains, there will be problems arising.

"There are barely enough brains coming in to feed Seattle zombies," Thomas told TVLine. "There's a black market for brains. Zombies are going hungry. It gives us a world of story opportunities."

The main theme of the new season will be corruption, Thomas revealed. However, there will also be new concepts coming to light now that the existence of zombies is common knowledge.

"It is like having to build a new world," Thomas told TV Guide in an interview. "Some of this we thought about last [season] but we're having to drill down on a lot of these things. And they're really interesting questions like, how many people would flood out of Seattle and interestingly, who would flood in?"

It was previously reported what fans can expect from the premiere episode. First of all, Thomas previewed a three-month time jump. By this time, people are all very well-aware that there are zombies walking among them.

Fans can also expect to see Ravi (Rahul Kohli) in the first episode. His story ended with a cliffhanger in season 3, with viewers not knowing whether he turned into a zombie or not. Thomas has said that his fate will be addressed in the premiere.

As for the show's protagonist, Liv (Rose McIver) will deal with the fact that she is now a distinguished personality in Seattle. It has also been revealed that romance for Liv and Major (Robert Buckley) may be put on the back burner. Even though Major is now a zombie as well, he and Liv do not agree on important zombie-related issues.

"iZombie" season 4 is expected to bow in 2018.