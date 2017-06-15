'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Spoilers: Jane to Fight for Rafael

Jane (Gina Rodriguez) will find the courage to face her true feelings for Rafael (Justin Baldoni) in the upcoming season of "Jane the Virgin."

Previously, executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman said that the new installment would be about Jane going after what wants. After losing her husband, Michael (Brett Dier), the EP said Jane deserves to find happiness with the person she loves. In last season's finale, it was revealed that she was falling in love with her baby's father. Being friends with Rafael seemed to be not enough for Jane anymore. Petra (Yael Grobglas) was suspicious of the sudden change in Jane, considering she was dating Fabian (Francisco San Martin).

"Season 4 is going to be about 'recapturing the joy.' The worst has happened. Jane lost Michael. And yet, she still has a lot of life to live. I want to see Jane fight for her joy, I want to see her go after her happiness, I want to see her open herself up to a new, evolved version of 'happily ever after,'" the EP teased in an interview with Deadline.

Although Jane seems sure that Rafael is the one in her heart, spoilers report that her feelings will be shaken due to the arrival of her first love. When she met Adam (Tyler Posey) again after so many years, she did not know what to do.

Snyder Urman warns viewers that they are about to see a complicated love triangle between Jane and the two men. The EP teased that it would be anything but traditional. Jane will have to choose between her present and old loves. Rafael may have the advantage now, but once Adam uses the "first love" card, the completion will be even.

So far, Jane has had poor luck in love. Her husband died, leaving her hurting and traumatized for a long time. When she deemed she was ready to join the dating scene again, she met Fabian, who swept her off her feet until she realized what she was feeling for him was not love. There was also Michael's old partner at work, but they both decided they would be better off as friends. Will Jane finally find the love of her life this season?

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 is expected to air on Oct. 13.