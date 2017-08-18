'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Spoilers: Rafael Will Do Anything to Win Jane Back

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Jane and Rafael may be end game in the next season of "Jane the Virgin"

Rafael (Justin Baldoni) knows that Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is the woman for him in the upcoming season of "Jane the Virgin."

In a recent interview with Bustle, Baldoni revealed that he fully support Jane and Rafael's relationship. According to him, he likes how his character functions when he is with her. The actor said there is more to Rafael, and Jane brings out the best in him.

Before Jane married Michael (Brett Dier), she became confused with her feelings for Rafael. It did not help that he was the father of her child. Rafael is a good father to Mateo (Joseph Sanders) and Jane appreciates that. Baldoni said that he really hoped the couple will be the endgame.

"I would be lying if I said I wasn't [rooting for them.]," Baldoni shared with Bustle. "Of course, I am. You know, I think they could be fantastic together. Their time as friends was really valuable."

"I don't know if that's the plan. I'm open to it," he added. "As an individual, as a man, I'm rooting for Jane and Rafael, because I'm a big fan of the underdog. I'm a big fan of a guy like Rafael, who's wanting to grow and become more of a man and more aware of the world."

Of course, the choice will depend on Jane. At the moment, the playing field is even between Rafael and her first love, Adam (Tyler Posey). The latter appeared in last season's finale and declared that he still loved her. Fans are looking forward to knowing her decision on whether to give Adam another chance.

Meanwhile, she and Rafael will make sure that their son gets all the tender loving care he needs when Rogelio's (Jaime Camil) baby is born in the new installment. It has been teased that Darci (Justina Machado) will give birth to a little girl. Jane will finally get a sibling and Mateo, an aunt.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 will return on Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. EDT on the CW.