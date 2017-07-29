'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: Trish's Vigilante Days to Start Soon

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Trish's journey as Hellcat may start in the next season of "Jessica Jones."

Trish Walker's (Rachael Taylor) journey to becoming Hellcat may be starting soon in the upcoming season of "Jessica Jones."

New spoilers indicate that Jessica's (Krysten Ritter) adoptive sister and best friend is ready to take on a vigilante role.

According to ComicBook, the set photos released for the new installment show Trish helping Malcolm Ducasse (Eka Darville) fight off some muggers. In the images, Trish is being her tough self while taking on one of the assailants. What is interesting in the photos is the color of the outfit she is wearing. The blue and yellow combination is said to be the trademark hues that Hellcat, Trish's superhero alter ego, sports in her costume.

There have been a lot of speculations that season 2 will be the time for Trish to embrace her Hellcat persona. In the comics, the vigilante was a member of the Defenders and the Avengers. She had athletic capabilities and psychic powers, which manifested after a trip to Hell. In the Netflix series, Trish has proven that she is quick on her feet and a good fighter after accompanying Jessica on several missions. Many fans cannot wait to see her patrolling the streets as Hellcat.

Meanwhile, spoilers indicate that Jessica's biggest nemesis in the new installment is Typhoid Mary, one of the big bads in "Daredevil." Speculations are rife that "Twilight" actress Leah Gibson will play the role of the disturbed nurse who suffers from dissociative identity disorder.

Typhoid Mary has three other distinct personalities as well as psionic powers. She is capable of telekinesis and pyrokinesis. It has been teased that she is more than a match for Jessica. Trish's help will definitely be needed as Jessica faces this foe who can take her down without lifting a finger.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 is expected to air in 2018.