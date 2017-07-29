Joy-Anna Duggar Pregnancy Rumors: Jim Bob Hints at Daughter's Pregnancy

With Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's kids getting married off one after the other, the couple should be expecting more grandchildren soon. Although Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth only tied the knot two months ago, the pair are rumored to be expecting their first child.

Facebook/countingontlc "Counting On" airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.

Jim Bob already has eight grandkids and he might be welcoming more in the near future. During a reunion stage hosted by Stephanie Oz, the couple appeared to talk about their kids' growing families.

The couple shared that "more grandbabies" are "on the way." Since they have 19 kids, they believe they could have about 200 grandchildren in the future.

When asked about the upcoming installment of "Counting On," Jim Bob hinted at a pregnancy announcement. Although Jinger and Jeremy, who were the first to be married, have been plagued by pregnancy rumors for months, the Duggar patriarch hinted at Joy-Anna's pregnancy.

He said, "It's probably going to be Joseph and Kendra, maybe their relationship, maybe getting a little closer and then, who knows? Maybe Joy and Austin will have a little one on the way. You never know what will happen."

Shortly after, Joy-Anna spoke out and suggested that her sister, Jinger, could also be expecting soon. It was only then that he added, "Maybe Jinger and Jeremy."

As previously reported, the two recently purchased a 1,500 square-foot 4-bedroom home in Laredo, Texas. Their recent purchase has reignited pregnancy rumors.

Although the Duggar's older children now have families of their own, Michelle still tries to get all of them together. Aside from spending the holidays together, they try to squeeze in time to be with each other. If opportunities are sparse, they watch their kids' adventures on "Counting On."

The next Duggar who will tie the knot is Joseph, who got engaged with Kendra Caldwell at Joy-Anna's wedding.

More updates should arrive soon.