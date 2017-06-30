'Justice League' News, Release Date: Zack Snyder Shares Batman Photo; Joss Whedon Won't Be at SDCC

Zack Snyder may have stepped down from his directorial duties, but that does not mean he will stay quiet when it comes to "Justice League."

Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial'Justice League' will arrive in cinemas on Nov. 17, 2017.

Snyder, who had to leave as the film's director because of a family crisis, recently took to his Vero account to share a new photo of Batman's suit in the upcoming film. Unfortunately, the image does not give fans much to go on when it comes to the potential story of "Justice League."

After Snyder left, DC tapped Joss Whedon to take over. This was particularly interesting since Whedon is more known for working with Marvel, having written and directed "The Avengers" and its sequel, "Avengers: Age of Ultron." DC also tapped Whedon to direct an upcoming "Batgirl" movie.

Whedon had already been involved in "Justice League" prior to being asked to step up as director after Snyder exited. The former director was apparently the one who talked Whedon into filling in the role for him. Whedon is currently in London filming "Justice League" reshoots.

"He was already working with us on some of the scenes for the additional photography that we're gonna be doing shortly," producer Charles Roven said when he was interviewed by Variety at the Los Angeles premiere of "Wonder Woman."

It looks like the reshoots being done for "Justice League" are going to take much longer than expected, though. Whedon revealed to AEISD that he will not be attending the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con to help promote the superhero ensemble film.

"I won't be there," Whedon admitted. "Only the second time in twenty years I won't make it."

This is understandable, of course, since Whedon needs to focus all of his attention on "Justice League" and making sure it gets completed in time for its November release. However, that does not mean that "Justice League" will not appear at San Diego Comic-Con. It simply means that Whedon will not be on hand to discuss the film.

"Justice League" premieres Nov. 17 in U.S. theaters.