'Justice League' Release Date, News: Massive Reshoots Set to Change Film Altogether, Report Claims

"Justice League" is scheduled to fly into theaters this November, but its journey to the big screen is not without obstacles. For instance, a new report claims that the film is set for another round of reshoots, which will essentially change the whole movie a second time.

Reshoots are usually nothing to be surprised about, and they are seldom a cause for concern. Many movies have undergone reshoots. And while they may not all be as "extensive" as the upcoming superhero ensemble film, they are quite normal in the entertainment industry.

However, a source apparently told Splash Report that the reshoots are so substantial that they will change the course of the entire film, virtually resulting in "Justice League" being "remade... twice."

"There are more reshoots COMING SOON," the source notes. "There have been a bunch but they're going to do MORE."



Now, this does not necessarily mean that "Justice League" is headed towards ruin. It is possible that the reshoots are being done in order to better tell the story or make the movie fit into the whole DC Extended Universe in a smoother way. Regardless of the reason, since the film is not set to arrive until later this year, fans have no way of knowing for sure.

Warner Bros. has yet to announce anything of the sort, which means readers are advised to take this rumor with a grain of salt until a confirmation can be made.

It is likely that this will not diminish the excitement and anticipation that has been building up for the movie. After all, "Justice League" is DC's answer to Marvel's "The Avengers," where the individual superheroes come together to fight an enemy that they cannot handle alone.

Earlier this month, fans were treated to an early look at the villainous Steppenwolf after a Lego version of him surfaced online. It should be noted, though, that he is just an underling to the supervillain Darkseid. However, that does not guarantee that he will remain true to his master.

"Justice League" will premiere in U.S. theaters on Nov. 17.