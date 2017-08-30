'Justice League' Release Date, News: New Director Sticks to Zack Snyder's Original Plan for the Film

Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial 'Justice League' will premiere in U.S. theaters on Nov. 17.

After Zack Snyder left the "Justice League" project due to personal reasons, many became concerned about the future of the highly anticipated DC film, with some saying that no one could equal him as its director. Luckily for fans, it looks like the upcoming DC movie will still have a touch of Snyder even without him at the helm of its production.

It was reported previously that Snyder had decided to step down as the director of "Justice League." Shortly after the said reports came out, Warner confirmed that former Marvel Studios director Joss Whedon would fill his shoes and take over. This then became a major concern for DC fans, especially since the latter's directing style is totally different from his predecessor's.

On the Superhero News podcast, Forbes writer Mark Hughes recently revealed that despite Whedon taking over, "Justice League" will remain faithful to Snyder's original plan for the movie. During the podcast, Hughes described what Whedon was doing during the shoot and dismissed rumors that the new director had scrapped Snyder's vision for the DC film.

"They haven't said 'oh, we need to add additional [photography] — we need to do a whole bunch more,' or anything like that at this point, so, the footage and the amount of footage in the film, as of right now, the majority of the footage that you're going to see on the screen is still the footage that was previously shot during principal photography," said Hughes.

Over the past several weeks, some reports about "Justice League's" production came out and said that almost the entire film had been reshot as directed by Whedon. Of the several claims made about the restructuring and adjustments made to Snyder's original work, the one that bothered fans the most was the one that claimed that the film had been overhauled as Whedon stuck to his own sensibilities as a filmmaker. With the recent podcast, however, fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the adjustments made by the new director on the film are not as major as reports claimed them to be.

