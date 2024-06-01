Home Opinion Why is modern medicine against motherhood?

Why does it seem like the medical community has something against motherhood? If expectant mothers aren’t being encouraged to abort their unborn children, then it seems like they are suffering neglect and abuse at the hands of the very people whom they need to trust to help them deliver a healthy child.



The Hill recently reported that 1 in 5 mothers in the United States “report being ignored, threatened, forced to accept treatment they didn’t consent to, physically abused or otherwise mistreated by their providers during pregnancy and delivery, according to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”



What’s worse is that Black and Hispanic mothers and those mothers with poor or no insurance coverage report even higher rates, closer to 1 in 3.

The problem can be just as bad in other countries, according to the World Health Organization.



“These experiences of disrespect and abuse can have a devastating impact, heightening risks for mothers and their children during an already vulnerable period and continuing to affect them long afterward,” The Hill reported.

It is prevalent enough that it has been given a name. It is called “obstetric violence.”



This treatment of mothers can lead to physical and mental problems for the mothers. Physically, the chance of delivery complications like obstructed labor and excessive bleeding increases. Mentally, mistreated mothers have up to a 50 percent greater chance of developing post-partum depression. One study also showed that 5 to 6 percent of mothers develop Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after a “successful” birth.



Some countries have specific laws against obstetric abuse, but only a small minority. The World Health Organization and the United Nations consider obstetric abuse a human rights violation.

While the numbers are frightening, the stories these mothers tell are often just as scary.

We are supposed to trust that our doctors will do what is best for us, but that trust is lost as these numbers and stories of obstetric abuse become better known. The result of that is that people are leery of seeking medical care, which results in poorer health.



There are some places where mothers can find solace. One is with a long-time trusted doctor. A doctor who a mother has a long-running relationship with is less likely to abuse his or her patients.

In the meantime, we need to get the message out about doctors who are hostile and neglectful with their patients.

Expectant mothers should also make sure to have someone on their corner for their doctor visits. The best thing we can do to fight a problem is to first expose it.

Bringing a child into the world should be the happiest of experiences for a mother, not a traumatic and scary time.