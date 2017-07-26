'Justice League' Updates: Whether Superman Will Have a Moustache or Not Is Irrelevant, Says Henry Cavill

Facebook/Justice League Movie "Justice League" stars Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, among others.

Henry Cavill finally addressed the rumors claiming that his moustache will be digitally removed in the extensive "Justice League" reshoots.

Memes about Cavill's Superman in "Justice League" sporting a moustache took over the internet this week after it was reported that the upcoming DC movie will resort to digitally removing his moustache as the actor's other movie being shot, "Mission Impossible 6," will not allow him to shave. This, reportedly, has become one of the headaches for Joss Whedon, who now helms the movie's reshoots after Zack Snyder stepped down from the project due to personal reasons.

However, in a recent Instagram post, Cavill finally addressed the talks about his Superman role possibly sporting a moustache in "Justice League." While the actor did not categorically admit or deny that it will be the case, he joked that the main concern of the Justice League members, Superman included, is how to defeat the movie's big bad, Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds).

Meanwhile, although there are those who believe that the recently released "Justice League" trailer at the San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) teases the return of Superman after his supposed death in last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," there are those who suspect that the trailer actually hints the arrival of another DC superhero, Green Lantern.

While Warner Bros. and DC have been mum on whether "Justice League" includes any member of the Green Lantern Corps, rumors suggest that the unknown character Alfred (Jeremy Irons) is talking to in the latter part of the movie is not Superman but Green Lantern, be it a Hal Jordan, John Stewart, Kyle Rayner, or any member of the intergalactic police.

"He said you'd come. Let's hope you're not too late," Alfred says as he talks to the mysterious character while his eyeglasses reflect a speck of something green.

Will Superman really sport a moustache in "Justice League?" Will the movie really include a member of the Green Lantern Corps?

Find out when "Justice League" arrives this Nov. 17.