Kanye West and Jay-Z Feud News: Tidal Refuses to Acknowledge Contract With Kanye Is Void

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Kanye West has left Tidal, but the streaming service refuses to acknowledge and end of contract with the artist.

Tidal, the music streaming platform under Jay-Z, refuses to acknowledge that Kanye West has ended his contract with the company. Meanwhile, West is willing to walk away and launch his upcoming album with a new streaming service.

Long-time friends and music moguls Shawn Corey Carter a.k.a. Jay-Z and Kanye Omari West are currently in a money feud over claims of a breach of contract under Tidal, TMZ reports.

West claims that Tidal owes him roughly over $3 million for marketing efforts and production of videos made for the streaming service. According to a source, West's "The Life of Pablo" increased Tidal's subscribers to 1.5 million more.

The "Famous" artist had his lawyer send a letter to Tidal saying that they were in breach of his contract and that it is now terminated.

However, two weeks of letters back and forth between West and Tidal failed to resolve the money dispute. West had already decided to leave Tidal before Jay-Z released his newest album, "4:44," wherein he reportedly dissed the artist in one of his songs.

Tidal claims that they have not paid West because he has not delivered the videos required from him based on the contract. However, West says that he will only submit the videos once the streaming service pays him what is already due.

Now that West has left Tidal and is planning to launch his upcoming album elsewhere, Tidal sent a letter to the "Fade" artist stating that his contract still stands and that they will sue him if he goes to a competitor. West said that he will be suing Tidal if they do so.

Meanwhile, an insider claimed that the $3 million Tidal owes West is only "chump change" compared to the $200 million Tidal received from Sprint buying a third of the company, according to Variety. With this information, other artists from Tidal are confused as to why they are maintaining the feud with Kanye over $3 million.

National head of Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, an entertainment practice in Miami, gave his opinion that "Tidal's willingness to spar with an artist purportedly responsible for attracting 1.5 million new subscribers is perplexing."

Tidal has been surrounded with negative news, from inflating their number of subscribers to the Jay-Z's release strategy of his new album. This, along with the long-standing friendship Jay-Z has with West, all add to the confusion why Tidal is fighting over a $3 million money feud.