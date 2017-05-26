Katy Perry Talks Taylor Swift Feud, Says She's Ready to Bury the Hatchet

It is probably common knowledge by now that singers Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have been in a public feud for a long time. Diss tracks have been released, and Perry recently addressed the fight while appearing on the Carpool Karaoke segment of James Corden's show.

Neither Swift nor Perry have ever explicitly said that they were feuding, but speculations have always been present. Now, Perry has officially confirmed that she and Swift are not on good terms.

"There's a situation," she told Corden. "Honestly, it's really like she started it and it's time for her to finish it."

Perry explained that the fight mainly started because of backing dancers, which confirmed previous rumors that Swift wrote "Bad Blood" about the "I Kissed a Girl" singer. Swift said in 2014 that she wrote the track about someone who "basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour." Perry then explaned that she attempted to make things right.

"I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn't speak to me," Perry recalled. "And then she writes a song about me, and I'm like, 'Okay, cool, cool, cool. That's how you want to deal with it? Karma!'"

As a response, Perry wrote and released her own diss track titled "Swish Swish," which contains subtle references to Swift. However, the "Chained to the Rhythm" songstress revealed to Corden that she is ultimately ready to bury the hatchet if Swift feels the same way.

"I'm ready for that BS to be done," she said.

Perry and Swift were not always enemies, though. Prior to the incident involving backing dancers, they were quite friendly towards each other. Perry even made a surprise guest appearance at one of Swift's concerts in 2010.

Only time will tell if this feud will ever get resolved. In the meantime, fans can watch Perry sing some of her hits with Corden below.