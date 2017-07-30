Kel Mitchell on Praying for Newborn Daughter, Wisdom, by Reading Bible Verse 1 Samuel 1:27

(Photo: Kelmitchell.net) Kel Mitchell is still thriving since his roles in "All That" and "Kenan and Kel."

Actor and comedian Kel Mitchell expressed the joy he's feeling as a father following the birth of his newborn daughter, Wisdom, last week by sharing scripture.

While the 38-year-old star of the cult classic comedy "Good Burger" has two children from a previous relationship, he revealed that he and wife, Asia Lee, have been praying for the blessing of having their first child together.

"Our daughter is a blessing! For this child we have prayed 1 Samuel 1:27. Prayers do get answered and dreams do come true," Mitchell wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "Daddy loves you Wisdom! #Daddyslittlegirl #Happyparents #Godisgood #ChildrenareablessingagiftfromGod ."