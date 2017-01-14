Kim Kardashian News and Updates: French Police File Charges on 10 Suspects Over Paris Robbery

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A few months after the robbery and kidnapping incident in Paris that victimized "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Kim Kardashian, the French police have already filed charges on 10 suspects.

REUTERS/Mike SegarKim Kardashian West poses as she arrives for the 20th Annual Webby Awards in Manhattan, New York, U.S., May 16, 2016.

After making 17 arrests in connection to the October Paris robbery, French police first filed charges on Thursday on an initial group of suspects that were allegedly involved in the millions-worth of jewelry robbery, TMZ reports.

The initial group consisted of four individuals.

A 63-year-old man, named in reports as Yunice A., is reportedly facing charges of organized armed robbery, criminal association, and kidnapping. US Weekly reported that a "senior Paris police official" confirmed the news to them.

Along with Yunice A., three more suspects were charged. A 44-year-old named Florus H. is facing charges of criminal association. Marceu B., 64 years old, is reportedly charged with handling stolen goods and criminal association as well. A man identified in the media as Gary Madar is charged with assisting an armed robbery and kidnapping.

Gary Madar is reportedly the brother of the hired chauffeur, Michael Madar, who served the Kardashians that time in Paris. Michael is one of the 17 people arrested this week in connection to the robbery but he was later on released without charges, according to reports.

The Guardian's report shared that both Gary and Michael work in the same chauffeur service company. The same report also mentioned that charged suspects, Yunice A., Florus H., and Marceu B. remain in French police custody while Gary was temporarily released under judicial supervision.

Then on Friday, the French authorities charged six more suspects. In a report from USA Today, all 10 suspects were men except for one, while their ages range from 29 to 72.

Filed criminal charges against the six other suspects include armed robbery in an organized gang, kidnapping, criminal association, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, use of forged papers and a fake identity, and complicity.

In early October, gunmen disguised as policemen reportedly entered Kardashian's private hotel and held the celebrity at gunpoint as the suspects allegedly ran away with millions worth of jewelry and cash.

Since the robbery, Kardashian remained mum on the incident and stayed low-profile on social media. But in the latest teaser video for the upcoming season of their family's reality show, Kardashian can be seen getting emotional as she opened up to her sisters about the robbery event.

With tears, Kardashian shared: "They're going to shoot me in the back. There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it."

Fans can watch Kardashian's entire story once "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" return in March on E!