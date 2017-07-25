'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' News, Release Date: Julianne Moore's Poppy Previewed in SDCC Clip

Facebook/KingsmanMovie 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' will premiere on Sept. 22, 2017.

A new clip from "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" featuring Julianne Moore as the villainous Poppy was debuted at San Diego Comic Con. And needless to say, Moore gave a sweet yet terrifying performance.

This much was revealed by those who were lucky enough to view the scene, which saw Poppy ordering a henchman to kill his friend and put him through a meat mincer. The henchman followed through, and he was thereafter fed a hamburger consisting of his friend's remains.

"We wouldn't even think about doing a sequel unless we had a great bad guy," co-writer Jane Goldman told Vulture. It can be recalled that the first film featured Samuel L. Jackson as Richmond Valentine, a mass murderer with a complicated plan and a lisp. This time, however, the villain is a woman whom director Matthew Vaughn described to Entertainment Weekly as "Martha Stewart on crack."

"You don't have to have masculine traits to be terrifying. She runs a business where absolutely everyone is terrified of her, but she doesn't have to be militaristic and tough," Goldman explained. "Like in 'Devil Wears Prada,' it's such a fascinating dynamic, because all of those allegedly feminine traits that are associated with gentleness can, with the right person, be quite menacing."

The clip has not been released online for the general public to see, but 20th Century Fox did drop a second trailer recently. It featured Eggsy (Taron Egerton) and Merlin (Mark Strong) heading to the headquarters of Kingsman's American counterpart, Statesman, after their own headquarters is blown to bits. The trailer saw a lot of action sequences in store for fans, with guns and other weapons ablaze. It also gave a brief glimpse of Moore's Poppy.

Over in America, Channing Tatum's character welcomed his British friends to Statesman, which uses a distillery as a front. The other Statesman agents were played by Jeff Bridges, Halle Berry and Pedro Pascal, who uses a lasso as his weapon of choice. At one point, Eggsy called his lasso a skipping rope.

The most exciting returning character, though, is perhaps Harry Hart, played by Colin Firth. Harry was shot in the head by Valentine in the first movie and was presumed dead. It seems he got out of it alive, and with only an eye patch to show for it.

"Kingsman: The Golden Circle" will premiere in U.S. movie theaters on Sept. 22.

Watch the trailer below: