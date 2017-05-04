'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' News, Release Date: New Featurette Sees Old Forester's The Statesman Bourbon Whiskey Line

"Kingsman: The Golden Circle" will introduce the American counterpart of the Kingsman, along with their official front, a bourbon whiskey distillery.

Facebook/KingsmanMovie'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' will premiere on Sept. 22, 2017.

20th Century Fox recently released a featurette that introduces the Statesman, the name of both the secret American organization affiliated with the Kingsman and a new line of bourbon whiskey by Old Forester.

According to Forbes, the distillery is the front used by the Statesman, much like the bespoke suit trailoring business that the Kingsman had. The special line of bourbon whiskey is the result of the partnership between 20th Century Fox and spirits maker Brown-Forman, which owns the Old Forester brand.

It looks like the Statesman bourbon is going to be heavily featured in the upcoming film, as the short clip teases. Brown-Forman president and managing director Campbell P. Brown explains that the bourbon "has a real role to play in this film." It was specially made for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," and will be released prior to the movie.

A week ago, 20th Century Fox released the official trailer of the sequel, which sees the Kingsman headquarters being destroyed. It also features what looks to be an underwater scene, all-new weapons, epic action sequences, members of the Statesmen, a formidable enemy and the highly awaited return of Colin Firth's Harry Hart, who, apart from an eye patch, looks unscathed.

Director Matthew Vaughn has said that the upcoming sequel is "bigger and bolder and funnier and crazier" than the first film, which definitely got fans all riled up. Fans are also excited to learn how Harry survived, after obviously being shot in the head by Samuel L. Jackson's Richmond Valentine in "Kingsman: The Secret Service."

"Kingsman: The Golden Circle" is scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on Sept. 22, while Old Forester's the Statesman will be available this August.

Watch the official trailer below: