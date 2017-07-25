'Knight's & Magic' Episode 5 Spoilers: Thieving Crew Strikes Fort Casadesus; Are Eru and the Telestale Safe?

Knight’s & Magic Official Site A screenshot of the young robot enthusiast Eru from the Japanese mecha-fantasy series “Knight’s & Magic.”

A war is about to break out at Fort Casadesus, and the true intention behind it may just catch its residents unaware on the next episode of the Japanese mecha-fantasy series "Knight's & Magic."

Shortly after the twins, Kid and Addy, dutifully updated their father on the current progress in Eru's quest to create a new Silhouette Knight, the Laihiala Academy received word from Marquis Dixgard. The nobleman of Fort Casadesus wanted to see the progress for himself, and so ordered the Telestale, along with the new units that were now equipped with the Strand-Type Crystal Tissue, to be taken to him for evaluation.

Eru and the Telestale were eventually left behind so that the Marquis can further question the 12-year-old mecha enthusiast about his goal. In the end, the nobleman realized that the young boy had neither political nor conniving reasons for wanting to design his very own Silhouette Knight. It was simply just a hobby, fueled by all the knowledge and passion for robots he acquired from his previous life.

Perhaps the most important question at this point is, what does the Marquis plan on doing with the designs that Eru has just confidently shared with him? Will he try to stop the kid from pursuing his ultimate plan of creating the best Silhouette Knight to show the King, or will the Marquis turn out to be Eru's biggest supporter?

Everybody in the Kingdom of Fremmevilla seems to have their own reasons for keeping tabs on Eru's progress for their personal gain. Foremost of which are the members of the Order of the Bronze Fang and their mysterious female leader.

The group has begun stirring up trouble in Darie Village, which is the closest town to Fort Casadesus. They seem to be planning on using the ensuing chaos as a distraction so that they can subsequently steal the new Silhouette Knight units.

However, in the brief preview for the upcoming fifth episode titled "Hide & Seek," it is revealed that the Knight Runners from the Academy will make it there in time to provide some assistance. But will their forces be enough to nip this chaos in the bud before it becomes a full-blown war?

"Knight's & Magic" airs on Sundays at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Other airing schedules for different networks are available on the series' official site. Episodes are also available to watch online via Crunchyroll.