Kylie Jenner Celebrates 20th Birthday With $60,000 Diamond Necklace From Boyfriend Travis Scott

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Kylie Jenner recently celebrated her 20th birthday.

Kylie Jenner recently turned 20, and her boyfriend Travis Scott made sure he had the perfect gift for his lady.

According to TMZ, the rapper apparently gave the "Life of Kylie" star a diamond necklace with a butterfly pendant that cost him $60,000. The butterfly symbol is important to the couple since it is related to Scott's single, "Butterfly Effect." Jenner and Scott also previously got matching butterfly ankle tattoos.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner girl celebrated her birthday with a surprise bash thrown by her family. The party even included an ice sculpture of Jenner's body. Scott also surprised his girl with a full-string orchestra, which is definitely a romantic way to greet a special someone a happy birthday.

After the party, Jenner and Travis went on a double date with Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson. Together, they went to the cinema to watch "Kidnap" starring Halle Berry.

It certainly seems like Jenner is happy with Scott. It can be recalled that the reality star previously dated Tyga on and off for years. However, earlier this year, they broke up for good and it was not long before Jenner was spotted getting cozy with Scott.

But it looks like Jenner is not the only one who is keen on Scott. Her family also apparently "loves Travis," a source told PEOPLE.

"Kylie and Travis are doing great. Things are so different from Tyga," the source shared. "There is no drama with Travis. He is a cool guy. He treats Kylie with a lot of respect and love. Kylie is very happy."

Everything seems to be going well for the beauty mogul. She currently stars in her own reality series, "Life of Kylie," which depicts a side of her that is rarely seen. Her professional life is also on the rise with the increasing success of Kylie Cosmetics.

