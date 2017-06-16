Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Debut Matching Ankle Tattoos
It looks like things are getting serious between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, as the pair unveiled their matching tattoos via Snapchat.
The 19-year-old beauty mogul and 25-year-old rapper debuted their ankle tattoos on their respective Snapchat accounts. The butterfly tattoos were small, but enough to send a message that the pair definitely have a special bond.
It is likely that the butterfly is a nod to Scott's song titled "Butterfly Effect." In May, the rapper wrote the same caption on an Instagram photo of Jenner either boarding or coming out of a private jet.
The couple previously showed some PDA as Scott was getting ready to leave for a solo trip. They were first linked in April of this year when they were spotted hanging out at Coachella.
Prior to Scott, Jenner had been in a long on-again off-again relationship with rapper Tyga. They first sparked rumors of a romance back in 2014. However, the pair broke up once and for all earlier this year, though Jenner's half-sister Kim Kardashian has said there has been no drama with the split.
Fans are looking forward to seeing more of Jenner's personal life in an upcoming E! reality series called "Life of Kylie." Trailers for the series have already been released. The show promises to give fans a glimpse of another side of the reality star.
In the clips, Jenner admitted that she has been maintaining a certain image on social media, though her online persona is just one half of who she truly is.
"There's an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with and then there's who I really am. That's who I want you guys to get to know," Jenner said.
It is also expected that Jenner's romantic life will be featured in "Life of Kylie," which premieres on Aug. 6.