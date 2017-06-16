Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Debut Matching Ankle Tattoos

It looks like things are getting serious between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, as the pair unveiled their matching tattoos via Snapchat.

REUTERS/Danny MoloshokKylie Jenner's new reality show premieres in August.

The 19-year-old beauty mogul and 25-year-old rapper debuted their ankle tattoos on their respective Snapchat accounts. The butterfly tattoos were small, but enough to send a message that the pair definitely have a special bond.

It is likely that the butterfly is a nod to Scott's song titled "Butterfly Effect." In May, the rapper wrote the same caption on an Instagram photo of Jenner either boarding or coming out of a private jet.