'Life of Kylie' Release Date, News: New Clip Reveals August Premiere

E! Entertainment has released a new promotional video for the upcoming reality show following Kylie Jenner, "Life of Kylie."

REUTERS/Danny MoloshokKylie Jenner's new reality show premieres in August.

In the video, Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods weighed in on how hard it was to keep up with the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

"It's draining sometimes, being Kylie's best friend," Woods says.

The reality show will give fans a glimpse into what happens behind the scenes in Jenner's life, offering a look at all the glamorous parties and events she gets to attend. One scene showed Jenner preparing for the Met Gala. "Life of Kylie" will also feature the young beauty mogul working on Kylie Cosmetics.

Jenner admitted that she has not really been herself when it comes to all the photos and videos she puts out. However, she would like to change that with this new reality show.

"For so long, I've been putting on this different persona to the world," she said as she outlined how difficult it was to grow up in front of a worldwide audience. The 19-year-old reality star also explained that there are two sides to her.

"There's an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with and then there's who I really am," Jenner pointed out. "That's who I want you guys to get to know."

It is also expected that Jenner's relationships will be covered in "Life of Kylie." As fans know, she was in an on-again, off-again relationship with rapper Tyga for a long time. She is currently assumed to be dating rapper Travis Scott. The two were previously photographed putting on a very public display of affection.

And while a previous trailer for the reality show revealed a July premiere date, it looks like it is getting bumped by a month. "Life of Kylie" is now scheduled to start airing on Aug. 6 on E!

Watch the clip below: