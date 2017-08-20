Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott News: Singer Reveals She Is Expecting Twins

(Photo: Reuters/Mike Blake Hillary Scott poses with the awards she won for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for "Thy Will" and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for "Love Remains" at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2017.

Lady Antebellum singer Hillary Scott took to Instagram to announce that she and husband Chris Tyrrell are expecting twins.

She posted pictures along with the announcement showing her family including their four-year-old daughter Eisele Kaye. In a lengthy heartfelt message, she wrote:

God has answered our family's countless prayers! Our family is growing ... Chris, Eisele, and I wanted to share our DOUBLE portion of joy with you all! We appreciate all the love and prayers in the coming weeks as we wait (somewhat patiently if you're Chris and I, and impatiently if you're Eisele) for these precious BABIES to arrive. Yep, babies! We are having TWINS! It's truly a miracle.

Scott said that her pregnancy of twins happened naturally even though her and her husband's side of the family do not have history of twins, making it an even more "profound gift."

In the same heart-warming post, the 30-year-old singer also reflected about her past, having suffered miscarriage only last year, which makes the pregnancy a bigger blessing.

My heart still grieves for our loss and all who are struggling with pregnancy and infant loss and infertility. God hears every prayer and I will continue to share our story to point to the Source of all life, peace and comfort in the best and most difficult of times. Don't lose hope!

The fans took to the comment section to express their love, support and excitement for the couple. The post had many of them in tears.

Scott is not the only one in Lady Antebellum expecting. It was announced a few days ago that Kelli, the wife of her bandmate — singer and guitarist Dave Haywood, is pregnant with their second baby.

The Haywoods will welcome their daughter this December while the due date for Scott and Tyrell's twins is not until around February next year.