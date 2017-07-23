'Law & Order: SVU' Season 19 Spoilers: Barba to Mentor Carisi

Facebook/lawandordersvu Barba and Carisi will work together in the upcoming season of "Law & Order: SVU."

Barba (Raul Esparza) and Carisi (Peter Scanavino) are set to spend more time with each other in the next season of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

According to CarterMatt, executive producer Julie Martin has revealed that the two men will find themselves teaming up in several missions in the new installment. While viewers have seen Barba and Carisi working on assignments before, this time around, there will be an interesting shift in their dynamics. It is possible that Barba will end up mentoring the younger man about the finer details of their profession. Carisi may be planning to be an assistant district attorney. If so, Barba will be the best advisor for him.

As usual, Barba and Benson (Mariska Hargitay) will continue their strong partnership in the series. There might have been times when they did not see eye to eye on things, but both have the utmost respect for each other.

Barba and Benson are expected to work closely in the upcoming premiere, when the SVU deals with the aftermath of a mosque bombing. The incident happened in the previous season's finale after three men attacked a Muslim family. They also raped two of the women and killed one of them.

Meanwhile, Carisi may become busy with his love life, as speculations are rife that he and Rollins (Kelli Giddish) may finally be ready to be more than friends. Fans of the pair have been waiting for the moment they will realize that what they feel for each other extends beyond friendship. Although Rollins has had several relationships with other men, she has remained very close to Carisi. In fact, her son likes him a lot. Season 19 may be the perfect time for them to take a leap of faith and be in a romantic relationship.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" season 19 is expected to air on Sept. 27, 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.