'Law & Order: SVU' Season 19 Spoilers: Benson to Find Love Once Again?

Lt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) may find someone to love again in the upcoming season of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

After the sad split from Ed Tucker (Robert John Burke), fans of the series are hoping that Benson will find a new love interest in the NBC series. Many were disappointed when the relationship ended. There were instances when Tucker almost proposed to the lieutenant. He was certainly a good father figure to little Noah. During the separation scene, Benson told Tucker that her priority was her adoptive son. He understood and wished her well.

Tucker was actually the third love interest for Hargitay's character in the recent installments. Before him, she was involved with David Haden (Harry Connick Jr.) in season 13. Then, Brian Cassidy (Dean Winters) came into her life and stayed for seasons 14 and 15.

In January, executive producer Julie Martin promised that they would not be closing the door on Benson's lovelife. The character will find the man she is looking for someday, but will it be soon?

"It's always been a journey for Olivia, to continue to grow and find meaning and happiness, and that journey isn't over yet.‎ Olivia will continue to try and find balance between being a mother and being an SVU lieutenant. She has always been and always will be a tireless advocate for victims, a seeker of truth and justice. Certainly the culture of abuse and sexual violence has improved in a lot of ways over the many seasons of the series, but as this past year has shown us, there's a lot more work to be done for Olivia Benson," the EP shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, another relationship under the spotlight for season 19 is that of Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Carisi's (Peter Scanavino). Spoilers predict that the time is right for them to take their friendship to the next level. The two have been circling around each other for quite a while now. Fans cannot help but comment on the sparks between them when they are both on screen.

"Law & Order: SVU" season 19 is set to return on Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.