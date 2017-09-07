'Lethal Weapon' Season 2 Spoilers: Lynn Collins' New Character Revealed

"Lethal Weapon" is gaining a new character, as Lynn Collins is set to join the show in the its upcoming episodes. Her new role has just been revealed, and she will be connected to Riggs (Clayne Crawford) in some way.

Instagram/lethalweaponfox "Lethal Weapon" on FOX is also coming up with a Blu-Ray edition on Sep. 19.

The "True Blood" star is set to join the cast of "Lethal Weapon" as a recurring character in season 2 of the show. Her new character, Molly, will come up as soon as episode 6, along with her boyfriend, Jake (Linds Edwards from "Nashville").

Jake has known Riggs from childhood, and they have been best friends since. That said, it may turn out to be awkward when Molly and the grieving cop find a hint of attraction going on with each other.

"It doesn't start out that way," showrunner Matt Miller shares with TVLine. "It may evolve," he adds, hinting at the possibility. With an 8-year-old kid added in the mix, things could get complicated for Riggs for the "bunch of episodes" that Molly will be hanging around for.

How will Riggs and Jake work this out as best buds? Fans can see how this triangle unfolds in less than three weeks when "Lethal Weapon" resumes.

Molly and Jake are just two of the new characters joining the crew of "Lethal Weapon," which is now in its second season run on FOX. Andrew Creer comes on board as Zach Bowman, Sonya Bailey's (Michelle Mitchenor) new partner, as listed off by the International Business Times.

Meanwhile, Michael Hurd as Gina Santos comes in to rein in Captain Brooks Avery (Kevin Rahm) as his new boss. Rex Linn joins the crew as Rigg's dad, while Chase Mangum being cast as young Riggs hints at a few flashback scenes coming to the show's second season.

JoJo also makes an appearance as a famous performer named Shaye who would seek protection from the duo.

Fans can find out more when the new season of "Lethal Weapon" starts airing on FOX on Tuesday, Sep. 26, at 8 p.m. EDT.